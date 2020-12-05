FYJC Pune Round 2 Allotment List 2020 - Direct Link

FYJC Admission 2020 Pune Round 2 Allotment: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website pune.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Saturday December 5, 2020 Round 2 Allotment List of Pune PMC students, including from Pimpri, Chinchwad and nearby cities, who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, Round 2 Allotment result of Pune PMC will be released on the official website today by 11:00 am. The allocation list for 11th admission round 2 counselling will be available through student's log-in. Students will also be sent SMS.
Display of vacancy list for Regular Admission round-II(including Quota seats surrendered by Jr. Collegesand SEBC seats converted to General): Nove 26.
Part 1 Edit, Part 2 Update and Choice Filling, and new registration for SEBC candidates: Nov 26 to Dec 1 up to 11:55 pm.
Additionaltime for Verification of Part -1: Dec 2 up to 05:00 pm.
Display of Jr. College Allotment List for Regular Round-II Admissions: Dec 5 at 11:00 am.
Confirmation of admission inthe allotted Jr. College by Student: Dec 5 to 9 up to 05:00 pm.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students onthe website: Dec 9.
Display of vacancy list for third regular admission round: Dec 10.
Display of vacancy list for Regular Admission round-II(including Quota seats surrendered by Jr. Collegesand SEBC seats converted to General): Nove 26.
Part 1 Edit, Part 2 Update and Choice Filling, and new registration for SEBC candidates: Nov 26 to Dec 1 up to 11:55 pm.
Additionaltime for Verification of Part -1: Dec 2 up to 05:00 pm.
Display of Jr. College Allotment List for Regular Round-II Admissions: Dec 5 at 11:00 am.
Confirmation of admission inthe allotted Jr. College by Student: Dec 5 to 9 up to 05:00 pm.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students onthe website: Dec 9.
Display of vacancy list for third regular admission round: Dec 10.
Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Pune along with Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad was simultaneously started on July 26. FYJC Admission 2020 First Round was completed with the release of allocation list on August 30. Students who got admission in Class 11 in first round were given time till September 03, 2020 to confirm their admission.
FYJC Round 2 was earlier started on Sept 5 and the department was scheduled to release the allotment result on Sept 10. The admission process was however put on hold because of SC order on Maratha quota.
The admission process started on Nov 25 with the release of vacancy list, round 2 shedule and consequent activities including Part 2 Option Form Filling, Part 1 edit and upate etc.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.