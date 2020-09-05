FYJC 2020 Round 2: Part 2 Form filling starts, Check Vacancy List here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2020 Round 2 Part 2 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has started from today i.e. September 05, 2020 filling of Class 11th, FYJC Admission Part 2 form filling through its official website 11thadmission.org.in for Round 2.
Maharashtra Education Department had on Friday September 4, 2020 released the details of Vacant Seats, Vacancy List, in various colleges of Mumbai MMR, Pune PMC, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati after FYJC First Round.
Part 2 form filling for FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati.
Part 2 form and Choice filling: From September 5 to 7 upto 6:00 pm.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-2 Admissions: Septmeber 10, 2020.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by students, admission rejection and admission cancellation, Quota Admission process (Management and Minority) and Surrender of Management Quota seats: September 10 to 12 upto 05:00 pm.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: Sept 12 upto 10:00 pm
Online registration of students to create User ID and Password was started on July 26. FYJC Admission 2020 First Round was completed with the release of allotment list on August 30.
Students who got admission in Class 11 in first round were given time till September 03, 2020 to confirm their admission.
