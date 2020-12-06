After RSS bastion, BJP loses seats in Modi's constituency

Lucknow: In a major setback for the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency, the party has lost two seats in the legislative council elections.
Both the seats -- one reserved for teachers and the other for graduates -- were won by the Samajwadi Party candidates.
Samajwadi Party's Ashutosh Sinha won the Varanasi Graduates' seat a day after his party colleague Lal Bihari Yadav won from the teachers' constituency.
Lal Bihari Yadav, the Samajwadi winner in the Varanasi teachers' constituency, said, "It is a big victory for the party. I am very happy with the result."
With results for two seats still pending, the BJP has won 04 of the 11 seats, the Samajwadi Party 03 and independent candidates won 02.
Despite a favourable tally for the ruling party, the Samajwadi Party's gains in the BJP stronghold have surprised many.
Uttar Pradesh is one of the six states in India with a bicameral legislature, with two Houses -- the Vidhan Sabha or the Legislative Assembly and the Vidhan Parishad or the Legislative Council. The state legislative council has 100 members.
Polling was held on December 1 for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on the five seats of the graduates and six seats in the teachers' constituency.
The term of the members had expired on May 6 but the elections had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
The loss in Varanasi came simultaneously with the BJP losing in RSS bastion Nagpur council election result of which was declared Friday. BJP lost the Nagpur Division Graduates Constituency to Congress after 58 years.
