AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Counselling 2020: Registration starts today

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Counselling 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell is starting from today i.e. Saturday November 28, 2020 Online Registration of the students who wish to participate in All India Quota (AIQ) 15% seats for BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.
Maharashtra CET Cell has been given the responsibility to conduct the Counselling for admission in All India Quota (AIQ) (15%) Seats in Private Unaided Institute for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses of the State of Maharashtra for the academic year 2020-21.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier on Fridat released the notification for admission in AIQ 15% seats in AYUSH courses that included BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.
The CET Cell had also released on the website Seat Matrix for AIQ Quota (15%) in Unaided, Private, Minority Colleges.
1. Seats under all India Quota will be open in nature and there shall not be any requirement for domicile in a particular State/UT or passing of 10+2 in a particular State/UT.
2.Candidates already registered for State Counselling - if desirous for admission in All India Quota (AIQ) (15%) Seats of Private Unaided Institute for BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Courses for academic year 2020-21, will have to register again.
3.State / UT counselling authority shall conduct 02 Rounds for all India quota Private seats. After 02 Rounds, in case of vacancy, vacant seats shall be converted into the State/UT Quota.
4.Other criteria will remain same as for All India Quota seats as mentioned on AACCC official Counselling website.
Online Registration and Payment of Registration Fees (Rs.2000/-) Through Online Payment Gateway for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses: Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2020.
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Nov 29 to Dec 7, 2020.
Publication of Provisional Merit List forBAMS/ BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Dec 6, 2020.
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round forBAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: December 9, 2020.
