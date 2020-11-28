logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Counselling 2020: Registration starts today

Last Date of application for AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Counselling is December 5, 2020

Saturday November 28, 2020 7:25 AM, ummid.com News Network

AIQ AYUSH Counselling 2020

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Counselling 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell is starting from today i.e. Saturday November 28, 2020 Online Registration of the students who wish to participate in All India Quota (AIQ) 15% seats for BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.

Maharashtra CET Cell has been given the responsibility to conduct the Counselling for admission in All India Quota (AIQ) (15%) Seats in Private Unaided Institute for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses of the State of Maharashtra for the academic year 2020-21.

Direct Link for Registration

  1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
  2. Click on New Registration.
  3. Read the instructions carefully and complete the registration process.
  4. Don't forget to pay the application fees.

Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier on Fridat released the notification for admission in AIQ 15% seats in AYUSH courses that included BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.

The CET Cell had also released on the website Seat Matrix for AIQ Quota (15%) in Unaided, Private, Minority Colleges.

Key Points to Remember

1. Seats under all India Quota will be open in nature and there shall not be any requirement for domicile in a particular State/UT or passing of 10+2 in a particular State/UT.

2.Candidates already registered for State Counselling - if desirous for admission in All India Quota (AIQ) (15%) Seats of Private Unaided Institute for BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Courses for academic year 2020-21, will have to register again.

3.State / UT counselling authority shall conduct 02 Rounds for all India quota Private seats. After 02 Rounds, in case of vacancy, vacant seats shall be converted into the State/UT Quota.

4.Other criteria will remain same as for All India Quota seats as mentioned on AACCC official Counselling website.

AIQ Counselling Schedule - Important Dates

Online Registration and Payment of Registration Fees (Rs.2000/-) Through Online Payment Gateway for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses: Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2020.

Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Nov 29 to Dec 7, 2020.

Publication of Provisional Merit List forBAMS/ BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Dec 6, 2020.

Declaration of selection list of 1st Round forBAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: December 9, 2020.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo