Its advantage BJP in 2020 Rajasthan Civic Polls

Jaipur: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan won 1,911 seats in the recently held panchayat samiti elections while the ruling Congress could win 1,781 seats.
The Independents gained 425 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 3 seats while the CPI-M captured 16 seats in the elections.
The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on the other hand got 57 seats, according to the State Election Commission website.
The results for 4,239 of the 4,371 seats were announced, with counting still underway in the remaining.
BJP also won the Zila Parishad elections in 353 seats while Congress was limited to 252.
The CPI-M garnered two seats, the Independents 18 and RLP 10 seats.
State Election Commission conducted these elections in 21 districts -- Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittaurgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawad, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.
The polls were held in four phases including November 23, 29, December 1, and 5.
