AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Selection List 2020 Maharashtra Today

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Selection List 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing today i.e. Wednesday December 09, 2020 Round 1 Selection List (Seat Allotment Result) of All India Quota (AIQ) 15% in Maharashtra for admission in BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.
Maharashtra CET Cell in AIQ BAMS Counselling 2020 schedule said the Selection List (Round 1), also known as seat allotment and result, will be released today i.e. Wednesday December 09 after 05:00 pm.
Maharashtra CET Cell has been given the responsibility to conduct the Counselling for admission in All India Quota (AIQ) (15%) Seats in Private Unaided Institute for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses of the State of Maharashtra for the academic year 2020-21.
Maharashtra CET Cell had released on December 06, 2020 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for All India Quota (AIQ) 15% admission in BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.
The 125-page Merit List containing the names of 5,247 students is in PDF and can be accessed on the website.
Online Registration and Payment of Registration Fees (Rs.2000/-) Through Online Payment Gateway for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses: Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2020.
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses Only: Nov 29 to Dec 7, 2020.
Publication of Provisional Merit List for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses Only: Dec 6, 2020.
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses Only: December 9, 2020.
Last date of joining to the selected college during 1st round for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses Only: Dec 19.
As per the notification, states / UTs counselling authority are reuired to conduct two rounds for all India quota Private seats. After two rounds, in case of vacancy, vacant seats shall be converted into the State/UT Quota.
