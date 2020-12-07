DTE Post HSC D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT 2020 Merit List - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to release on its official website posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Monday December 07, 2020 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2020 Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT in Pharmacy, Surface Coating, Hotel Management & Catering Technology Merit List 2020. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
Date to release Post HSC Diploma 2020 Provisional Merit List: December 7, 2020.
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC [During this period candidate can submit documents if any for verification at FC]: Dec 08 to 10, 2020.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Dec 11, 2020.
Display of the Post HSC Diploma Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates on website: Dec 12, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Dec 12 to 14, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: Dec 16, 2020.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy (D Pharmacy), Surface Coating, Hotel Management & Catering Technology had startedon August 10.
While releasing the admission notification, DTE Maharashtra had also released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round Admission 2019-20 and 2018-19, along with the round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
The last date of application was originally fixed as August 25. However, it was extended multiple times, and finally till December 5, 2020. Though the DTE Maharashtra did not site any reason to extend last date of application and Polytechnic CAP Round. But, the entire admission process is delayed because of Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
