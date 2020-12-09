KEA CET 2020 Document Upload for Round 2 Starts

KCET 2020 Round 2 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started from today i.e. December 9, 2020 through its official website kea.kar.nic.in Second Round of Counselling for admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary) and other courses based on KCET 2020.
KCET 2020 Round 2 Counselling for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences and other courses started with uploading of document.
Candidates who wish to participate in KCET 2nd round counselling should note that the link to upload documents was made active today morning at 11:00 am. The last date to upload the document is fixed as Dec 11 till 11:00 am."Newly verified eligible candidates can download verification slip for option entry on December 11", the KEA said.
After verifying the result, candidates will be able to change, reorder, delete, and add to their preference of courses and colleges.
"Candidates can change their options from 04:00 pm on Dec 11 till 01:00 om on Dec 15, 2020", KEA said.
Document upload: From Dec 9 to 11, 2020.
Verification slip download: Dec 11 after 11:00 am.
Display of Seat Matrix (Choice 3, Choice 4 etc): Dec 11.
Provision to modify options: Dec 11 to 15, 2020.
KCET 2020 Round 2 Allotment Result: Dec 16 after 04:00 pm.
Exercise of choices by candidates allotted seats: Dec 16 to 18.
Candidates can read step by step instructions and guidelines for document upload and choice filling here: Guidelines. Candidates can also access cut off analyser and user manual in pdf.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier completed the first round of counselling with the release of seat allotment result (first round) on December 2. Before that the KEA had released Mock Allotment result and Merit List of eligible candidates.
