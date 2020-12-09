'Mindful Muslim' app wins X Challenge Supreme Prize

Auckland: "Mindful Muslim", an app developed by Mohammed Akhtar has won the Supreme Prize in X Challenge entrepreneurship programme of the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) New Zealand.
The app, claims to be the world’s first Islamic mindfulness app, won the Supreme prize and more than $20,000 in cash and other prizes, AUT said in a statement released Tuesday.
Mindful Muslim was developed to help Muslims improve their emotional and mental wellbeing through guided sleep talk downs of Islamic stories.
The app was launched in March this year, and has been growing at a pace of 10,000 new members per month. The app now has more than 25,000 subscribers from all around the world including Indonesia, Malaysia, France, the UK, US, India and many parts of Africa.
"The app has a 4.9 star rating on the GooglePlay store from more than 1000 ratings", AUT said.
Mohd Akhtar, the developer, said the idea of the app came out of his own need.
“In 2017 I was the Director of a Digital Marketing agency leading a team of seven, working all hours to cater to international clients. I found it difficult to wind down and tried to look for an app that could help. The mindfulness apps that already existed didn’t fit in with Islamic principles. So seeing a gap in the market, I decided to create my own,” he said.
The app is available for download on GooglePlay and will be coming soon to the Apple Store.
X Challenge is an entrepreneurship competition which gives our students the opportunity and guidance to develop an idea for a business, cause or project.
As many as eight finalists pitched their ideas to a judging panel and competed for over $50,000 in cash and other prizes.
"Great niche but huge market. The right person to do it with valuable insights and connections. Fantastic growth trajectory. Positive use of technology to create mindfulness", judges said about "Mindful Muslim" app.
The second prize of the annual contest went to NeuroX - an agriculture app whereas the third prize is won by The Green Brewer - a waste-to-energy device that simplifies on-site organic waste management and reduces energy expenses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.