MP NEET UG 2020 Round 2: Choice Filling Starts Today

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2020: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is starting from today i.e. Thursday December 10, 2020 through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Choice Filling and Locking for MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Log-in using NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After logging-in, click on Choice Filling.
4. Select one of the option from Governement or Government and Private.
5. Pay the fees as per selected option and Press on continue.
6. Click on the given link and complete choice filling.
7. Lock your choices through OTP sent on the registered mobile number.
8. Take a printout of the locked choice.
It should be noted that Fresh Choice Filling locking is compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round, including admitted candidates of first round who have opted for up-gradation.
Publication of Vacancies and Invitation of objection against vacancies: December 9, 2020.
Choice Filling and Locking: From Dec 10 to 12, 2020 (Up to 11:59 midnight).
Allotment Result of Second Round: December 15, 2020.
Reporting at allotted Medical, Denta, college, in person for documents verifications and admission: Dec 16 to 20 (up to 05:00 pm).
Opt for upgradation through candidate login after admission: December 16 to 20, 2020.
Fresh registration for Mop up round of MBBS and BDS Counselling start date: December 17, 2020.
Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh was started on November 01, 2020. The last date of application was November 10, as per the counselling schedule released by counselling authorities.
The Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal had published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on November 19, 2020. Reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission for Round 1 was done from Nov 20 to 28, 2020 (up to 05:00 pm).
