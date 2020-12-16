(Latest Update) - In a revised CAP Round 1 notification dated Dec 16 and released on its website, DTE Maharashtra said Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma 1st Allotment result 2020 will be published on December 18, and not today.
DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Engineering Admission 2020: DTE Maharashtra will publish on its official website dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org today i.e. Wednesday December 16, 2020 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment for the candidates who have applied for Admission to Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result for Direct 2nd year admission Post SSC Polytechnic courses. However since, last date for Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form is extended up to 5.00 PM on December 16, the result will be published any time by today evening.
Display of Final Merit List: December 12, 2020.
Display of Post SSC Direct Second Year Allotment of CAP Round-I (Provisional): December 16, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 17 to 18, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 17 to 19, 2020. up to 05:00 pm.
Display of Direct 2nd year Post SSC Diploma Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 20, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 21 to 22, 2020.
Display of DTE Direct 2nd year Post SSC Diploma Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published on its official website dsd20.dtemaharashtra.org the Final and Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) on December 12 and 07, 2020 respectively.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma admissions are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and Post SSC Diploma courses of other streams.
