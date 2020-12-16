DTE MAH Post HSC D.Pharm,D.HMCT,D.SCT 2020 CAP Round 1 Allotment - Check here

(Latest Update) - In a revised CAP Round 1 notification dated Dec 16 and released on its website, DTE Maharashtra said Post HSC Diploma 1st Allotment result 2020 will be published on December 18, and not today.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: The DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday December 16, 2020 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm/D.HMCT/D.SCT courses for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm and other courses CAP Round 1 result. However since, last date for Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form is extended up to 5.00 PM on December 16, the result will be published any time by today evening.
Display of Final Merit List: December 12, 2020.
Display of Post HSC Allotment of CAP Round-I (Provisional): December 16, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 17 to 18, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 17 to 19, 2020. up to 05:00 pm.
Display of Post HSC Diploma Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 20, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 21 to 22, 2020.
Display of DTE Post HSC Diploma Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma (Pharmact, Hotel Management and Surface Coating) Final Merit List on December 12. It had earlier published Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I and Provisional Merit List on Dec 07, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Admission in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
