Kashmir car dealer puts kidney on sale to repay debt

Srinagar: A car dealer from South Kashmir’s Qazigund has put one of his kidneys on sale to repay the debt of around Rs 91 lakh he incurred because of the hard time people are facing in the crisis hit UT.
Sabzar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Nussu village in Qazigund of Kulgam district, published an advertisement, “kidney for sale”, in a local daily on Monday.
Soon he got response from at least five willing to accept Khan's "offer".
Khan, engaged in selling and buying old cars, is also a government-registered contractor. But he suffered a huge economic losses following two lockdowns in the Valley — first imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 and another after Covid-19 breakdown, according to multiple media reports.
“You post such an advert when you face a difficult situation,” he told Arab News on Tuesday.
“Every day, a lender comes to my house to demand money,” he added. “I need compensation from the government for the business loss I suffered after the abrogation of Article 370.”
Khan said five or six people contacted him within hours of his advert appearing in the newspaper — some as potential buyers of his kidney and others to offer financial assistance.
“I have spoken to five to six people and they will come to meet me. There are those who want to buy a kidney and those who want to help me, also", he said.
Khan offered to sell his kidney for $47,000, most of which he said would be used to pay back lenders and restart business. “I have lost everything and have no money left to pay off the debts. I request anyone in need of a kidney to contact me,” reads the advertisement.
Besides the serious health risks involved, it is illegal under the Indian law to sell organs. Khan aware of the risks involved said no one in his family tried to stop him from placing the advert.
“My parents know that I am in (financial) trouble,” said Khan, who is the eldest of four children and got married recently. “Every day, lenders come to my house to ask for repayment. What can my family say in this situation?”
