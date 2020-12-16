KCET 2020 2nd Round Allotment Published - Direct Link

KEA Engineering/Architecture Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published today i.e. Wednesday December 16 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Second Round Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2020.
KCET 2nd Round Allotment Result was published on the official website today evening. Along with releasing the allotment list, KEA has also made active the link to download verification slip.
"Post allotment schedule, procedure for choice filling and selection of choices will be published on the website very soon", KEA responsible for coducting Karnataka UGCET couselling said.
"After publication of round 2 seat allotment, candidates will be provided with four choices. Out of them a candidate has to select one of the four choices best suitable for them", the KEA said.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published on December 2 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2020.
KEA had released on its website UGCET 2020 Mock Seat Allotment and Final List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Along with the Final List of Eligible Candidates in PDF, the KEA had also published UGCET - 2020 Final List of Not-Eligible Candidates, and Seat Matrix.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.