KEA UGNEET 2020 Mop Up Round: Download Entry Pass

KEA UGNEET 2020 Mop Up Round: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has on its official website kea.kar.nic.in made active the link to download Entry Pass for the candidates who are participating in UGNEET 2020 Mop Up Round.
The link to download UGNEET 2020 Mop up round Entry Pass is active and candidates can download its by following the steps given below.
Candidates should note that Mop up round will be held in offline mode at respective colleges starting from Dec 18 to 23, 2020. The entire counselling for medical and dental admission will be held as per the rankwise schedule published on the website.
"Candidates will be allowed to enter the premises only on producing (a) Entry Pass (b) Verification Slip (c) Demand Draft and (4) All Original Documents", KEA said.
"Mop up round may extend into late hours of the day. Hence candidates are requested to come prepared", the KEA said.
The KEA has also asked students and their parents to properly check the seat availability as it said counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published on December 13, 2020 on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2020 Second Round Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
Round 1 allotment result was published on November 25 - a day behind the original schedule.
