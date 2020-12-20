Explained: 'Together Mode' option in Microsoft's Skype

New York: Microsoft has announced that it has added the 'Together Mode' option that debuted in Teams to Skype.
According to a report from zdnet.com, in the latest Skype version (Skype 8.67), Together Mode is one of a handful of new features available to various versions of Skype.
'Together Mode' is a viewing option that makes it appear as if all meeting participants are located in the same physically shared space instead of via a traditional grid view.
As per the reports, Microsoft officials have said they believe 'Together Mode' will help alleviate virtual-meeting fatigue and make meetings feel more real.
Other new features in Skype 8.67 include the addition of Large Grid Mode, enabling users to see everyone's video stream simultaneously, an option to add someone to an ongoing Skype call using their phone number, as well as via Skype, more predefined backgrounds and categories and more.
For those wondering when Microsoft will drop Skype and make Teams with consumer functionality enabled its consumer-facing meeting/chat platform, there's been no official or rumoured word.
Microsoft is continuing to add new features to Skype on a regular basis and seems to be positioning Skype as a simple way to meet and chat, rather than trying to make it an all-encompassing platform like Teams.
