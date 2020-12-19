Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Mop Up Round starts, Check schedule

Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Mop Up Round: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 Jaipur has started through its official website rajugmedical2020.com from today i.e. December 19, 2020 UG NEET 2020 Mop Up Round of counselling for admission to first year MBBS and BDS (Medical and Dental) courses.
According to the UG NEET 2020 Mop up round schedule released Friday, Application form will be available from December 19 to 22, 2020. The form should be filled online.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajugmedical2020.com.
2. Click on Fill Application Form on the menu.
3. Login is you are already registered on click on Registration for New Registration.
4. Follow the instructions to fill the application form.
Candidates should note that Mop-up round allocation (off-line) will be held at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur (GDC, Jaipur) alongwith deposition of original documents on December 26 for MBBS and December 27 for BDS.
The Mop Up Round Merit List (Provisional) will be published on December 24, 2020.
"Mop-up round (off-line) will be conducted to fill-up seats remaining vacant after completion of Round 2 of counseling. For this purpose, fresh application form is being opened on all India basis also", NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board said.
Start date for filling of on-line application form and deposition of required application fee: December 19 to 22, 2020
Publication of Merit List: December 24, 2020.
Publishing of Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix (Mop-up Round): December 24, 2020
Mop-up round Seat Allotment before the Board at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur (GDC, Jaipur), and on the spot admission as per Merit along with submission of all original documents and other documents as listed in instruction booklet (For MBBS): December 26, 2020 09:00 am onwards.
Mop-up round Seat Allotment before the Board at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur (GDC, Jaipur), and on the spot admission as per Merit along with submission of all original documents and other documents as listed in instruction booklet (For BDS): December 27, 2020 09:00 am onwards.
Mop-up round: Reporting cum joining by candidates, deposition of prescribed admission fee through Demand draft / electronic mode and 2 copies of application form alongwith all relevant documents photocopy (self attested) and undertaking, completion of all other formalities including bond at the concerned allotted college (For Medical): 26.12.2020 to 29.12.2020 (9.00 am to 4.00 pm)
Mop-up round: Reporting cum joining by candidates, deposition of prescribed admission fee through Demand draft / electronic mode and 2 copies of application form alongwith all relevant documents photocopy (self attested) and undertaking, completion of all other formalities including bond at the concerned allotted college (For Dental): 27.12.2020 to 31.12.2020 (9.00 am to 4.00 pm).
After the Mop-up round, application form for Residual Seats will start on December 27. The last date of this round of admission will be December 28. Merit List for Residual Seats will be published on December 29.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 Jaipur had completed NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Allotment between December 12 to 15, 2020.
