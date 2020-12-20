logo
PM Modi to address AMU centenary celebrations Tuesday

The Prime Minister will participate in the event at 11 a.m. via video conferencing

Sunday December 20, 2020 5:13 PM, IANS

PM Modi at AMU

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday and also release a postal stamp during the event, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

PM Modi will later release a postal stamp during the event in which Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifudin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present.

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University.

MAO College was set up in 1877 by Syed Ahmad Khan.

The university has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The AMU also has three off-campus centres - one each in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).


