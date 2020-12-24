FYJC 2020 Admission Schedule for Special Round 1 Extended

FYJC Admission 2020: The Maharashtra Education Department has extended the FYJC Class 11 Admission 2020 Special Round 1 schedule till December 26. The move followed the government notification to allow SEBC students avail benefits of EWS Category.
The last date of Part 1 edit, and Part 2 Choice and Option fillind for FYJC Special Round was December 22, candidates should note. The education department was scheduled to publish Special Round Allotment result today i.e. December 24.
The department now however extended till December 26 Part 1 edit, and Part 2 Choice and Option fillind for FYJC Special Round. It will now release the special round allotment on December 28, according to the latest update.
"Vide GoM GR issued on 23rd December 2020, Government has allowed SEBC students to avail benefits of EWS Category. So now SEBC students can choose one of the EWS or GENERAL Category on the website", Maharashtra Education Department said.
"Hence Allocation of Special Round-1 is postponed and will be declared on December 28 as per the new schedule. Students are requested to follow the new timetable. During this extended time, other left behind students can also submit their forms", it said.
Display of vacancy list for Special Round (including all Quota seats surrendered by Jr. Colleges) - December 20, 2020.
Application form (Part-1) edit and Choice filling / updating of option form (Part-2) for Special Round: Dec 20 to 27 till 11:55 pm
Display of Jr. College Allotment List for the Round Admissions: December 28, 2020 at 05:00 pm
Confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: From Dec 29 to 31 till 06:00 pm
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website.(06:00 PM To 08:00 PM): Dec 31.
Display of vacancy list after completion of Special Round 1: January 01, 2021.
School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra had released on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in on December 5 Round 2 Allotment List of Mumbai MMR, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Pune.
FYJC 2020 admission process was earlier put on hold because of SC order on Maratha quota.
It was resumed and restarted with the release of round 2 shedule and consequent activities beginning November 25.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website using the link: 11thadmission.org.in.
