CBSE board 2021 dates out, Time Table soon

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 exams between May 4 and June 10 whereas the result will be declared by July 15, it is officially announced today.
The CBSE has however not yet published the detailed date sheet. In a notification dated Dec 31, the CBSE said it will release the detailed date sheet soon.
"The board examinations for Class X and XII will commence from 4th May 2021 (Tuesday)", the CBSE 2021 board exam notification said.
"Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical / Project / Internal Assessment of Class XII and X from 1st March 2021 (Monday) to the last date of conducting theory examination of the same calss", the CBSE said.
"Date sheet of both Class X and XII exams will be issued soon", the CBSE said.
The CBSE have also made it clear that the examinations will have to be taken at the examination centre itself in the pen and paper mode, like every year.
"No option has been provided for online examinations", the CBSE said.
CBSE board exams are normally conducted in the months of February and March. This year however the entire academic year is disturbed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Various parents associations have expressed satisfaction over the date of board examinations. Ashok Agarwal, president of the All India Parents Association, said:
"We welcome the dates fixed by the central government for board examinations. We had demanded that the examinations be conducted in May-June so that students could get some additional time to complete their courses."
"We welcome the dates fixed by the central government for board examinations. We had demanded that the examinations be conducted in May-June so that students could get some additional time to complete their courses."
Once the detailed date sheet is published, students will be able to check it on the CBSE official website, i.e. cbse.nic.in.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.