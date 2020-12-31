CBSE Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2021 to be released today

New Delhi: The date sheet and schedule of Class 10th and 12th board exams to be conducted for the year 2021 conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wil be released today.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has already clarified that the board examinations will not be conducted in the month of February this time.
According to the CBSE sources, Pokhriyal will announce the CBSE 2021 date sheet by 06:00 pm today.
CBSE board exams are normally conducted in the months of February and March. This year however the entire academic year is disturbed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Though the final date sheet and exam schedule will be declared only by today evening, it is most likely that the board exams for this year will be deferred till May.
Amidst the speculatio that the 10th and 12th board exams will not be held in offline or pen and paper mode, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said the examinations will not be held online.
"Students will have to take the exams with pen and paper as before", the CBSE said.
CBSE had earlier also said that all kinds of discussions are taking place between students, parents and teachers for the smooth conduct of examinations. So far, school and colleges across the country have not fully opened due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Many parents want the date of the Board examinations to be postponed by a few months at least. A body of school parents has even sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education to extend the date of Board examinations.
According to the proposal, parents want the examinations to be conducted in May or thereafter.
Once the CBSE date sheet is declared by the Education Minister today, students will be able to check the full date sheet on the CBSE official website, i.e. cbse.nic.in.
