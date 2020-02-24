Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday submitted his resignation to the King, his office has confirmed.
Mahathir had earlier said in a two-line statement that he has informed the country's king of his resignation at 1pm Kuala Lumpur time (0500 GMT).
"We will issue a statement later today," The Star newspaper quoted an aide as saying about the resignation.
The 94-year-old Prime Minister's decision comes after it was reported on Sunday that his party was planning to form a new government which would exclude his successor and People's Justice Party (PKR) President Anwar Ibrahim, Anwar Ibrahim.
Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Anwar Ibrahim met Mahathir at his personal residence.
Mahathir's party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, has also quit the ruling government coalition, Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope), according to the party president, Muhyiddin Yassin, in a social media post.
The tussle between old rivals Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, is the latest chapter in the long-running political saga between two of the country's most prominent political figures.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Waris Pathan booked for hate speech
Also Read
BJP MLC reminds Waris Pathan of 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Asaduddin Owaisi listening, Waris Pathan spews venom
Clashes between groups rallying for and against CAA-NRC-NPR in Delhi
Shaheen Bagh protesters clear Kalindi Kunj to Nodia road
"A country that has daughters like you...": SC interlocutors at Shaheen Bagh
CAA, NRC and Rights of Minorities in India among topics Trump to discuss with Modi
Jamia student who lost eyesight in Delhi Police action bags Best Paper Award
Lawyers cite Greta Thunberg, children being called Pakistanis in SC on Shaheen Bagh infant's death
National Anthem on thier lips, thousands protest in Tamil Nadu against CAA-NRC-NPR
'We must keep in mind...': Bombay HC while allowing protest against CAA
"Shame": MCB slams Ryanair boss for anti-Muslim comments
How did the Sonbhadra Gold Reserve story spread?
Not 3k tonnes, only 160 kg of Gold can be extracted in Sonbhadra: GSI
Bengaluru woman jailed for 'Free Dalit, Free Muslim, Free Kashmir' placard
Watch: Amit Shah's speeches that fuelled anti-CAA protests across India
'When your ancesters were licking boots of British': Awhad tears into BJP govt over CAA
Caught on Camera: College Manager gives students tips to cheat in exams
2020 Poll Results: New Delhi Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs
After hours of tense moments, Manish Sisodia pulls off a thriller