Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia

Mahathir said in a two-line statement that he has informed the country's king of his resignation at 1pm Kuala Lumpur time

Monday February 24, 2020 1:48 PM, Agencies

Why Mahathir Resigned

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday submitted his resignation to the King, his office has confirmed.

Mahathir had earlier said in a two-line statement that he has informed the country's king of his resignation at 1pm Kuala Lumpur time (0500 GMT).

"We will issue a statement later today," The Star newspaper quoted an aide as saying about the resignation.

The 94-year-old Prime Minister's decision comes after it was reported on Sunday that his party was planning to form a new government which would exclude his successor and People's Justice Party (PKR) President Anwar Ibrahim, Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Anwar Ibrahim met Mahathir at his personal residence.

Mahathir's party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, has also quit the ruling government coalition, Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope), according to the party president, Muhyiddin Yassin, in a social media post.

The tussle between old rivals Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, is the latest chapter in the long-running political saga between two of the country's most prominent political figures.

