Gujarat Coronavirus count surges past 40K, Death toll over 2K

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 875 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its overall count to 40,155, a health official said.
The death toll in the state reached 2,024 with 14 more people succumbing to the virus on Friday, the official said. So far, 28,183 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery across the state.
Just within ten days of the month, Gujarat has witnessed 7,512 coronavirus cases with an average of 751 cases daily, the official added.
Surat, the new COVID-19 hotspot in the state has also been witnessing highest daily spike each day. Registering over 30 per cent of positive cases, Surat saw 269 fresh infections on Friday. While on the declining trend, Ahmedabad saw 165 cases coming up.
Ahmedabad was followed by Bhavnagar 71, Vadodara 69, Rajkot 39, Gandhinagar 31, Navsari 27, Jamnagar and Surendranagar with 23 each, Mahesana 21, Junagadh 18, Kheda 17, Banaskantha and Bharuch with 14 each, Gir-Somnath 11, Dahod and Sabarkantha with 8 each.
On the other hand, Anand and Panchmahals reported 7 cases each, Morbi and Valsad 5 each, Kutch, Patan and Chhota Udepur 4 each, Tapi and Amreli 3 each, Aravalli and Botad 2 each and Porbandar one positive case each.
14 fatalities were reported in the state on Friday, where five patients died in Ahmedabad, four in Surat and one patient each died from Aravalli, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh and Mahesana due to the virus.
The total number of C OVID-19 deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,516. 210 have died in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 33 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 18 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 14 deaths each in Rajkot, Mahesana and Banaskantha, 13 deaths each in Bhavnagar, Anand and Kheda and 11 have died in Bharuch.
The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81per cent of the total toll has gradually dipped. On Friday, it has come down a bit to 74.90 per cent. Gujarat's mortality rate is 5.04 per cent, which has come down a bit, is still one of the highest in the country.
On Friday, the health authorities carried out 7,657 RT-PCR tests. Till now the health authorities have conducted 4,49,349 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 4,09,194, have been found negative.
There are 9,948 active cases, out of which the condition of 9,880 is said to be stable, whereas 68 critical patients are still on ventilator.
Right now, there are over 3 lakh people quarantined in the state at 3,04,048, where 3,01,077 are home quarantined and 2,971 in government facilities.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Video clips punch holes in STF theory
Also Read
Vikas Dubey killed in shootout with STF: UP Police
'Mein huin Vikas Dubey': UP gangster surrenders in Bollywood style
TN Police arrest 86 for spreading hatred against Muslims
Mumbai Covid deaths top 7K, Maharashtra tally jumps to 238K
COVID-19: CM warns of grave situation as Kerala reports highest single day spike
Delhi mulls $115M for Indian Economic Zone in Bangladesh
Uproar in Maharashtra over vandalism of Ambedkar's Mumbai home
#SayNoToUGCGuidelines: Twitter storm after demand to cancel exams rejected
MHRD, UGC reject demand to cancel varsity examinations
Apple rolls out new coding tools, here is full list with summary
NSDC India, Microsoft join hands to impart digital skills to 1 lakh youth
PETA billboard is back, this time with 'Chicken' instead of 'Goat'
Delhi Coronavirus: 2,033 new cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours
2,062 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 1,148 reported from Bengaluru
Luckiest 1000 to perform Hajj 2020 will be selected after rigorous health check-up