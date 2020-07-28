logo
Karnataka CET 2020 likely to be postponed

Tuesday July 28, 2020 2:10 PM, ummid.com News Network

KCET 2020: The Karnataka High Court Tuesday asked Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to re-consider its decision to conduct Karnataka CET (KCET 2020) amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

KCET is scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31, 2020 whereas Kannada language test is to be held on August 01, 2020. The Karnataka High Court's observation came in response to a petition filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

“NSUI Karnataka has filed a PIL in the respected High Court of Karnataka requesting to intervene and postpone KCET exams which is scheduled to conduct on July 30 and July 31", NSUI Karnataka, through its official social media handle, said.

Besides NSUI pleas, two other petitions were filed against the conduct of Karnataka CET 2020 during the pandemic.

Along with fighting the case in the court, students had also held protests demanding cancellation of July 2020 CET exam.

A number of students in Karnataka had earlier infected by Covid-19 when the 10th and 12th board pending papers were held in the state. Recently, some students appearing for KEAM 2020 in Kerala were also found infected by Coronavirus.

Most of the exams, including JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, MHT CET 2020 and other engineering and medical entrance exams have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled. In view of this, it is most likely that KCET 2020 will also be postponed and rescheduled to some later date.

Karnataka has emerged as the latest Coronavirus hotspot in India, crossing over 100,000 positive cases Monday.

The Karntaka government and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) are expected to come up with a reply tomorrow that is on July 29, 2020.

