Africa Covid-19 count 810,008; South Africa, Egypt worst affected

Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the African continent reached 810,008 on Saturday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Saturday, said that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the continent rose from 787,501 on Friday to 810,008 as of Saturday afternoon, Xinhua reported.
The Africa CDC daily report also said that the number of deaths related to the pandemic rose to 17,088 as of Saturday afternoon, up from 16,697 on Friday afternoon.
The continental disease control and prevention agency also stressed that some 462,374 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far.
South Africa is Africa's highest affected country, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, it was noted.
The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa, the Africa CDC said.
The Africa CDC had earlier this week said that some 40 African countries are still under "full border closure" while night-time curfew has been activated across around 34 countries in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
New structures found in Pangong Tso, Chinese intrusion in India continue
Also Read
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
'New Political Dawn in Kashmir' nowhere in sight, Centre has left with limited options
'Anger is Stronger': Foreign Media on Kashmir a year after Article 370 abrogation
US Congress member abused, her reply creates buzz in India
12,854 deaths, 140,092 active cases; Maharashtra Corona situation still alarming
Gujarat now has 52,563 Covid-19 cases, check districtwise situation today
Gandhi had dubbed Dadabhai Naoroji Father of the Nation, Mahatma
10 Ways To Protect Yourself During This Coronavirus Pandemic Phase
Cipla Covid drug Ciplenza goes to sale from August first week
CBSE 12th 2020 Topper Areeba credits her success to sister, a 2019 Ranker
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study