Will Maharashtra board declare 10th result today? Latest update

Maharashtra education board has a tradition of announcing at least a day in advance the confirmed result date and time

Tuesday July 28, 2020 10:34 AM, ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 date

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: There are wild rumours going since Monday that Maharashtra SSC, Class 10, Class X or Matric result 2020 will be declared on Tuesday July 28 or Wednseday July 29.

Some messages circulating on social media citing Maharashtra board Vashi office even claimed that Maharashtra 10th result would be declared today at 01:00 pm. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) however has rejected all these reports.

Reports citing MSBSHSE Vashi office also claimed that the board had scheduled a meeting on Monday to decide and confirm Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 date and time. A formal announcment will be made by the board Monday evening, the report claimed.

The Maharashtra board has however denied all these reports. The board has also categorically rejected the reports that the Maharashtra 10th result will be declared today.

Maharashtra board official statement

The Maharashtra education board has a tradition of announcing at least a day in advance the confirmed date and time of declaration of board exam results. A formal announcement must have been made by the Mumbai board in case the result was supposed to be declared today.

In the absence of any such announcement, students should not get carry away by such rumours and instead wait for official statement.

The board is expected to announce the final date and time any moment. It can be either today or tomorrow. But, the Maharashtra Pune board has said the result data is ready and some last stage preparation is underway.

Once declared, Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be available of official "mahresult.nic.in" as well as other websites.

Direct link to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2020

    1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
    2. Click on SSC Class 10 Result 2020
    3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
    4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Maharashtra 12th and 10th exams 2020 were conducted in February and March 2020. While the board was able to complete the whole of 12th HSC exams before the nationwide lockdown was clamped on March 24, it could not conduct the last paper of SSC Class 10 Matric exam.

Nine Divisional Boards in Maharashtra

After a long deliberations considering the worsening Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, it was decided to cancel the remaining paper of 2020 SSC exam. The score will be calculated based on internal assessment and the marks a student obtains in other papers.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.

