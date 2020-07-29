1.12 lakh positive cases, Covid-19 count upward march in Karnataka continues

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 5,503 new Covid-19 cases as infection spiked in many places, raising the state's tally to 1.12 lakh, even as 92 more people succumbed to the virus, an official said on Wednesday.
Between Tuesday 5 p.m. and Wednesday 5 p.m, the number of new cases reported were 5,503, said a health official.
On Wednesday, cases spiked in Bengaluru Urban, reporting 2,270 new cases as the city continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus in the state. Total cases in the city breached the 50,000-mark to settle at 51,091. Of this, 36,224 are active.
Ballari accounted for 338 new cases, Belagavi (279), Davangere (225), Dakshina Kannada (208), Mysuru (200) and Dharwad (175).
Meanwhile, 92 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the toll to 2,147.
On a positive note, 2,397 patients have been discharged, increasing the number of discharges to 42,901.
A 95-year-old woman recovered from Covid-19 in Ballari on Wednesday. She was discharged on Wednesday, Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul told IANS.
Of the 1.12 lakh cases, 67,448 are active.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Sushant Rajput Death: Plaint against Rhea, 5 others for abetment to suicide
'Anger is Stronger': Foreign Media on Kashmir a year after Article 370 abrogation
Also Read
'New Political Dawn in Kashmir' nowhere in sight, Centre has left with limited options
Usman Saifi is preparing for JEE Main, PM Modi asks him to learn 'Vedic Maths'
Sikh separatists launch 'Referendum 2020' in J&K via Canadian portal
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar worst in Coronavirus reporting
AR Rahman is doing only few films in Bollywood, read why
Hagia Sophia Conversion: Triumph of a Politician, not Islam
Hagia Sophia: A faltering Erdogan falls back on Islamism for brownie points
New structures found in Pangong Tso, Chinese intrusion in India continue
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study