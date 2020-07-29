logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Outbreak

1.12 lakh positive cases, Covid-19 count upward march in Karnataka continues

Between Tuesday 5 p.m. and Wednesday 5 p.m, the number of new cases reported were 5,503, said a health official

Wednesday July 29, 2020 8:13 PM, IANS

Karnataka Corona News

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 5,503 new Covid-19 cases as infection spiked in many places, raising the state's tally to 1.12 lakh, even as 92 more people succumbed to the virus, an official said on Wednesday.

Between Tuesday 5 p.m. and Wednesday 5 p.m, the number of new cases reported were 5,503, said a health official.

Karnataka districtwise Corona update

On Wednesday, cases spiked in Bengaluru Urban, reporting 2,270 new cases as the city continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus in the state. Total cases in the city breached the 50,000-mark to settle at 51,091. Of this, 36,224 are active.

Ballari accounted for 338 new cases, Belagavi (279), Davangere (225), Dakshina Kannada (208), Mysuru (200) and Dharwad (175).

    Meanwhile, 92 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the toll to 2,147.

    On a positive note, 2,397 patients have been discharged, increasing the number of discharges to 42,901.

    A 95-year-old woman recovered from Covid-19 in Ballari on Wednesday. She was discharged on Wednesday, Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul told IANS.

    Of the 1.12 lakh cases, 67,448 are active.

    For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo