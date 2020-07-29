Maharashtra 10th Result 2020 declared; 8360 schools record 100 per cent score

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams held in the month of Feb/March today i.e. Wednesday July 29, 2020.
The Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019.
As many as 8,360 schools from different schools of Maharashtra have recorded 100% result.
Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 98.77 per cent while Aurangabad division was at the bottom with 92 per cent, said Shakuntale Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE, while announcing the results.
Maharashtra 10th results are also available on some other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra SSC 2019 results can be accessed are mh-ssc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
Maharashtra students can also request their results through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHSSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766. The Printed Marksheet will be given to students later on at the respective schools.
Maharashtra 12th and 10th exams 2020 were conducted in February and March 2020. While the board was able to complete the whole of 12th HSC exams before the nationwide lockdown was clamped on March 24, it could not conduct the last paper of SSC Class 10 Matric exam.
After a long deliberations considering the worsening Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, it was decided to cancel the remaining paper of 2020 SSC exam. The score will be calculated based on internal assessment and the marks a student obtains in other papers.
The Maharashtra state had recorded in 2019 a pass percentage of 77.10% - a massive drop by around 12.31% as compared to 2018 when the 10th SSC Pass Percentage was 89.41%.
This was the lowest pass percentage in the history of Maharashtra board exam. The last lowest pass percentage was 78 in 2007.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
