​Andhra higher educational institutions to reopen from Monday

Amravati: All higher educational institutions, universities and affiliated colleges, across Andhra Pradesh will reopen from Monday.
Unlike alternate half days for schools, colleges will function on all six days of the week, said an official.
• Costing Rs.25 a litre and sold at Rs.88, Petrol in India to become dearer
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Muslims produced female physicians 700 years before Americans got one
• Via Fashion, Art and Mass Media, Muslim Women are New Cultural Global Leaders
"A new academic calendar for non-professional courses, professional courses and post-graduate programmes was released," said an official.
However, classes for first year professional and non-professional undergraduate courses will commence from December 1.
After a gap of five months, educational institutions in the southern state are reopening, following all standard operating procedures aimed at warding off the Coronavirus pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Also Read
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View