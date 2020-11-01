​Pakistani Hindus, other minorities protest against French President

[File photo]
Quetta: Hundreds of Pakistani citizens belonging to Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities, staged a protest here against French President Emmanuel Macron for defending the republication of blasphemous caricatures by a magazine.
The protesters on Saturday started a march from the Arya Samaj temple and after marching on different roads of the city staged the sit-in outside the Quetta Press Club, Dawn news reported
The protest was led by MPA Danesh Kumar, Pastor Simon Bashir and Sikh community leader Sardar Jasbeer Singh.
Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that the re-publication of blasphemous caricatures by the French magazine and the Macron government's decision of defending it had hurt the feelings of not only Muslims, but also members of minority communities in Pakistan.
• Costing Rs.25 a litre and sold at Rs.88, Petrol in India to become dearer
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Muslims produced female physicians 700 years before Americans got one
• Via Fashion, Art and Mass Media, Muslim Women are New Cultural Global Leaders
While Pastor Bashir demanded an apology from the French government, Singh condemned the French government's support of the publication.
According to reports, protest demonstrations against the French government were held also in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali and Khuzdar towns.
Protests against France and its President are held in Pakistan at the backdrop of unlikely support extended to Macron by the Indian government. Some Hindu groups, especially associated with the ruling BJP and RSS, too are supporting the French government.
Indian Muslims have slammed the Modi government's decision to take sides in this international controvery raked by what they called "irresponsible" and "provocative" stand taken by Macron.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Also Read
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View