MP NEET UG Merit List 2020 Today, Direct Link to Download

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2020 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in MP NEET UG 2020 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
"Publication of State Merit List of Registered Candidates will be on November 11, 2020", Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2020 Merit List.
3. Log in using User Name and Password if required.
4. Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.
Candidates should note that MP DME has just decalred the date of releasing the Merit List. It has not specified any particular time. But, the MBBS Merit List will be released any time by today afternoon.
Candidates whose names are mentioned in the state merit list should proceed for choice filling and locking.
Candidates should note that the date for Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates is Nov 12 to 15 (up to 12:00 midnight).
As per the announced counselling schedule, MP NEET UG 2020 Allotment Result of First Round will be done on November 19, 2020.
"Reporting at allotted Medical/Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from Nov 20 to 28, 2020 (up to 05:00 pm)", DME MP said.
Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh was started on November 01, 2020. The last date of application was November 10, as per the counselling schedule released by counselling authorities.
Candidates should note that DME MP NEET UG counselling Round 2 will start on December 05, 2020.
DME Madhya Pradesh had earlier published the distribution of a total of 2098 MBBS seats in different Government Autonomous Medical Colleges of Madhya Pradesh available in NEET UG 2020- 1st Round of Counselling. The fee chart of different colleges can also be found on the website.
