IMA wants Dr Kafeel Khan's suspension revoked

[Dr Kafeel Khan (first from right) in a file photo.]
Lucknow: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the suspension of Dr. Kafeel Khan.
Dr Kafeel Khan was suspended from the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, after being accused in the death of 60 children, allegedly due to oxygen shortage in August 2017.
He was later absolved of all charges againt him in Gorakhpur hospital oxygen shortage case.
The letter written by the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the IMA, to the Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna says:
"Indian Medical Association headquarters has received an application from our member, Dr. Kafeel Khan, regarding his suspension from the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.
"IMA requests you to consider his plight with compassion and merit, and also to consider the matter regarding his suspension."
The letter written by the IMA is signed by the president and state secretary of the Uttar Pradesh IMA.
Other medical bodies, including PMSF (Progressive Medico's and Scientists Forum) and MSC (Medical Services Centre) have already written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in support of Khan.
Dr. Kafeel Khan has been suspended since the last three years despite nine different inquiries, as well as the High Court, giving him clean chit on charges of medical negligence and corruption.
All other doctors who were suspended with him have been reinstated.
Dr Kafeel Khan claimed to have written more than 25 letters to the state government requesting them to revoke his suspension but has got no response.
