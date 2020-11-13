Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 Merit List published; Check now

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS / BDS Merit List 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra has published on its official website mahacet.org the NEET UG 2020 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS courses.
The 971 pages list containing the names of a total of 41,752 candidates is in PDF form and based on NEET UG 2020 All India Rank from 73 to 818,599.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'Provisional Merit List For MBBS / BDS' in the Notification area of the Home Page.
3. The list will open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and NEET UG Provisional Merit List.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra has also published NEET UG 2020 list of successfully registered candidates.
The seat cet had earlier published the Seat Matrix for the candidates seeking admission in first year medical courses.
The 1,106 pages list containing the names of a total of 50,869 candidates is in PDF form and based on NEET UG 2020 rankt and score of the candidates.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell had started from November 5 through its official website mahacet.org Online Registration for NEET UG 2020 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2020 was November 12 up to 05:00 pm.
Online Registration/Application form: 05.11.2020 to 12.11.2010 upto 05.00 pm
Payment of Registration Fees Through Online Payment Gateway: 05.11.2020 to 12.11.2010 upto 05.00 pm
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for MBBS / BDS course: 06.11.2020 to 13.11.2020
Publication of Provisional Merit List (For MBBS / BDS course only): 13.11.2020 by 08.00 am
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round for MBBS/BDS course: 15.11.2020 after 05:00 pm
