Daily Coronavirus deaths in France hit 7-month high

Paris: France reported 932 new coronavirus fatalities in a 24-hour period, marking the highest single-day increase in the number of deaths since April, while new cases and hospital admissions have dwindled, according to health authorities.
With Friday's new figure, the country's death toll now stands at 43,892, with nursing home accounting for nearly one third of the fatalities, Xinhua news agency quoted reported citing the authorities as saying.
In the same period, 23,794 people tested positive for the virus, down from 33,172 on Thursday and much lower compared with the all-time high of 60,486 reported a week ago.
The overall caseload now stands at 1,922,504, ranking now fourth in the world, with the US in the first place, followed by India and Brazil.
• In Bihar, Trump won
• Did Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM divide Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh?
• 11 parties collected Rs 367.8 cr for Maharashtra, Haryana polls: ADR
• Congress failed Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: Tariq Anwar
On Friday, 24 people with the virus were hospitalized, down from 737 a day before. Only four patients needed life support, also drastically down from 96 on Thursday.
Since October 30, France has been placed again in nationwide confinement.
Its 67 million inhabitants can go out only to work, buy essential items or for a health emergency. All non-essential businesses such as restaurants, cafes, bars, cinemas and gyms are closed.
Speaking at the weekly briefing on Thursday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said if the virus spreads further in the coming days, the government could impose more restrictions.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53.2 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,301,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,281,350 and 1,301,021, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,724,830 and 244,283, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,728,795, while the country's death toll soared to 128,668.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,810,652), France (1,915,677), Russia (1,865,395), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,321,031), Argentina (1,296,378 ), Colombia (1,182,697) and Italy (1,107,303), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 164,737.
The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,056), the UK (51,396), Italy (44,139), France (42,600), Spain (40,769), Iran (40,582), Peru (35,067), Argentina (35,045 ), Colombia (33,669), Russia (32,156) and South Africa (20,153).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Number of Muslim MLAs in Bihar down from 24 to 19
Also Read
Bihar Election Result 2020 Live: Grand Alliance: 113, NDA: 121
Owaisi's AIMIM wins 5 seats in Bihar 2020 state polls
Qamrul Hoda of AIMIM is trailing in Kishanganj
Joe Biden Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
Kamala Harris Victory Speech: Full Text and Video