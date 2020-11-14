logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Update

Gujarat continues to add over 1K new Corona cases daily

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases on Friday at 219

Saturday November 14, 2020 8:55 AM, IANS

Gujarat Covid Update Today

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Friday reported 1,152 new Covid-19 cases out of the 53,967 samples tested, taking its coronavirus tally to 1,86,116, while six deaths in the past 24 hours took the state's Covid death toll to 3,791.

District wise corona cases in Gujarat

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases on Friday at 219.

Ahmedabad was followed by Surat (186), Rajkot (133), Vadodara (131), Mahesana (74), Banaskantha (46), Gandhinagar (41), Patan (32), Bharuch (28), Jamnagar (24), Dahod (19), Anand and Kheda (18 each), Amreli.

On the other hand, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar reported 16 new cases each followed by Panchmahals (15), Kutch and Junagadh (14 each), Mahisagar (12), Morbi (10), Botad (9), Gir-Somnath (8), Narmada (7), Aravalli and Tapi (6 each), Navsari (5), Chhota Udepur and Devbhumi Dwarka (4 each), Valsad (2) and Porbandar (1).

The state has reported 13,172 Covid cases so far in November at an average of 1,013 cases per day.

Also Read

In Bihar, Trump won

Did Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM divide Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh?

​11 parties collected Rs 367.8 cr for Maharashtra, Haryana polls: ADR

Congress failed Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: Tariq Anwar

Gujarat new Covid deaths

Of the six deaths reported on Friday, three were from Ahmedabad, and one each from Gandhinagar, Surat and Patan, taking the state's death toll to 3,791. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum fatalities at 1,929.

Gujarat presently has a mortality rate of 2.03 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 67,34,467 tests across the state, of which 65,48,351 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,078 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,69,936.

The state presently has 12,389 active cases, of which the condition of 12,316 is stable, while 73 critical patients are on ventilator support.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

List of Muslim MLAs in Bihar

Number of Muslim MLAs in Bihar down from 24 to 19

Also Read

Bihar Election Result 2020 Live: Grand Alliance: 113, NDA: 121

Logo