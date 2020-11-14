'My Tweets speak for themselves": Kunal Kamra firm on his SC comments

New Delhi: A day after a petition is filed to initiate proceedings against Kunal Kamra for what it called "scandalising the Supreme Court" though his tweets, the popular stand-up comedian wrote an open letter saying his tweets reveal nothing but truth.
"My view hasn’t changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of others’ personal liberty cannot go uncriticized. I don’t tend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves", Kamra wrote in the letter shared on Twitter, which received thousands of like within hours.
"I wish to volunteer having the time that would be allotted to the hearing of my contempt petition ( 20 hours at the very least if Prashant Bhushan hearing is anything to go by) to other matters and parties who have not been as lucky and privileged as I am to jump the queue", Kamra wrote.
With a title "No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space", Kunal Kamra has addressed his letter to "Dear Judges, Mr K.K. Venugopal".
Kunal Kamra's letter was in respose to the petition against him and observation made by Attorney General K.K. Venugopal while granting consent to initiate contempt proceeding against him for his tweets about Supreme Court for granting bail to Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.
"The tweets I recently put out have been found in contempt of court. All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker", Kamra wrote.
"I believe I must confess I very much love holding court and enjoying a platform with a captive audience. An audience of Supreme Court judges and the nation’s topmost law offier is perhaps as VIP an audience as it gets. But I realise that more than any entertainment venue I would perform in, a time slot before the Supreme Court is a scarce commodity", he added.
"May I suggest the Demonetisation petition, the petition challenging the revocation of the special status of J & K, the matter of the legality of electoral bonds or countless other matters that are more deserving of time and attention. To slightly misquote Senior Advocate Harish Salve, “Will the heavens fall if more salient mattes are allotted my time?" he wrote.
Read the letter here:
No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space pic.twitter.com/B1U7dkVB1W— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 13, 2020
