Covid-19: Night curfew in 3 more Gujarat cities

Gandhinagar: After the decision to impose night curfew in Ahmedabad city, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that night curfew will similarly be imposed in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot 9 pm onwards from Saturday night.
After the Diwali festivities there has been a significant rise in the number of Corona cases in Gujarat, especially in the financial capital of the state, Ahmedabad.
Friday saw the highest spike of positive cases of 1,420, following which the government Friday decided to impose a night time curfew in the Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from 9 pm to 6 am everyday and will be effective from Saturday night 9.
Sharing the decision with the people in three cities, Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, who also holds the Health portfolio, said:
"As a precautionary measure, similar to Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government has decided to impose a night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from tomorrow at 9 in the evening.
"The decision will be effective for every day till further announcement."
"Just like the people cooperated with the government during the lockdown, unlocking phases, I request the public to cooperate with the government in this decision," added Patel.
Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, a three-member team of health officials will be visiting Gujarat on Saturday. The team will be assisting and guiding state officials in effective curbing of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
"The team will be led by Dr Sujit Singh, the Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Jai and Dr Rajiv. They will be arriving tonight at the Ahmedabad airport. Tomorrow, they will be holding meetings with our officials and they will also visit some places of the state, meet health officials, corporation officials and suggest them regarding the prevailing situation of Corona in the state," Nitin Patel said.
The three-member team is part of the central government's decision to support Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Manipur to curb the coronavirus outbreak, especially where high number of cases are reported.
The central health officials will have discussions with the state officials and suggest them steps for effective strengthening of containment measures, testing facilities, infection control and also clinical management in the coronavirus crisis situation.
