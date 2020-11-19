Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal quits

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Mewa Lal Choudhary, allegedly facing corruption charges in the recruitment of assistant professors and scientists, has resigned.
Mewa Lal was sworn in as a cabinet minister just a few days ago along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Mewalal met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday. An hour after assuming office on Thursday, he resigned as education minister.
Earlier on Thursday, Mewa Lal had assumed charge of the education ministery.
The opposition has been attacking the government over allegation of corruptions against the education minister ever since his name was announced.
Soon after Mewa Lal took oath as minister, a video was viral which showed him struggling to recite the National Anthem.
The RJD too has been attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the appointment of Mewa Lal as minister. On Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav had taken to Twitter to say:
"By appointing Mewa Lal Choudhary, involved in assistant professor recruitment scam and corruption in building constructions as education minister, has the CM given him a free hand to indulge in more corruption and loot?"
Senior JD (U) General Secretary K.C. Tyagi however hailed Mewa Lal's resignation and said, "Nitish Kumar's identity is a leader with a difference in politics."
"Democracy runs on ethics and public morality. That is why, since allegations of corruption have been levelled against him, he has resigned from the post of education minister", he added.
