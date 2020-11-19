KEA UG NEET 2020 Verification Slip, Eligible Candidates List Released

Karnataka NEET UG 2020 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday i.e. Nov 19, 2020 released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the link to download Verification Slip and Eligible Candidates list.
Click on "Provisional List of Not Eligible candidates" if your name is not in the eligible candidates' list. Read also the reason why you are not eligible for the UG NEET Counselling.
The KEA has also published detailed instruction for document verification.
"Cadidates have to download the verification acknowledement slip from the website and they are instructed to confirm the details printed therein", the KEA said.
"Along with other details, the verification slip also has Secret Key. The Candidates have to use this secret key to register and create a password as per his/her choice for login at the time of Option Entry", the KEA said.
The KEA had earlier said the NEET UG Option Entry will start once Seat Matrix is notified by the government.
The KEA had on Wednesday released the list of registered candidates on its official website reserved for Karnataka MBBS, BDS and AYUSH Counselling 2020.
