Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2020: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 Jaipur is scheduled to release on its official website rajugmedical2020.com Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today i.e. Thursday November 19, 2020.
"Date to publish Round 1 Allotment List is November 19, 2020", Rajasthan MBBS / BDS Counselling Schedule says.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajugmedical2020.com.
2. Click on "Round 1 Seat Allotment List" under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2020.
Candidates should note that the Rajasthan medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the First round provisional allotment information. It however says the list will be released by midnight.
Candidates
should note that Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website can be done between Nov 20 to 25, 2020.
Date of reporting cum joining by the candidates who are allotted seat in the first round of MBBS BDS counselling is also Nov 20 to 25, 2020. The reporting time is from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.
The counselling schedule for Round 2 of Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 will be released after the completition of first round.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 had published on its official website rajugmedical2020.com NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2020 on November 09.
The Provisional Merit List was released for State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, SC, ST, STA and NRI candidates.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 had on Nov 7 released on its official website rajugmedical2020.com NRI, STA, PWD, WDP (Defence) and WPP (Para-Military) for document verification.
Prior to releasing these lists, the Rajasthan medical ccounselling board had released detailed document verification schedule of each category starting from Sunday November 8, 2020.
