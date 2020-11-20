MHT CET 2020: 469 valid objections in Answer Key

MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell has found as many as 469 objections to the MHT CET Answer Key it had released on November 10 as valid.
The CET Cell says it has accordingly updated its database, and changes will be made in the Final Answer Key. The exam cell further says MHT CET 2020 result will be released as per the modified record.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has received as many as 791 objections after the CET Answer Key was released. Out of them 322 were found invalid and incorrect. But, 469 objections raised by the candidates were found correct.
Of the total 469 correct objections, 100 are in Physics, 125 are in Chemistry, 115 are in Mathematics whereas a total of 129 in Biology.
MHT CET was held from 1st October, 2020 to 20th October, 2020 and Special Session on 7th November, 2020, in 32 shifts.
Special Session was held for the students who could not appear in the exam due to power outage in Mumbai, Than and the adjoining cities, and also because of any other reason including Coronavirus pandemic.
MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, medical and other professional courses. The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET scheduled to be held in the month of July.
MHT CET 2020 Result Date
In its latest notifcation, Maharashtra CET Cell said MHT CET 2020 result will be declared by Nov 28. Before the result declaration, Final Answer Key - updated based on 469 valid objections, will be published on the official website.
"As per the report submitted by the experts the changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed.
"MHT CET 2020 Score card containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate’s in their log-in by 28th November, 2020", the CET cell said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.