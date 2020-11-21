TN bans online gaming, Karnakata to follow soon

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday promulgated an ordinance banning online gaming in the state, and which also provides for fine and jail term for the violators.
Finding youngsters getting cheated and committing suicide and to protect the innocent citizens, the state government had submitted a proposal to Purohit to ban online gaming by promulgating an ordinance.
The ordinance bans persons who are wagering or betting in the cyber space using computers and other communication devices. Those who are found gaming will be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 or be sentenced with six months' jail term.
The people who open/keep common gaming house will be punished with a fine of Rs 10,000 and two years' imprisonment.
The ordinace also provides for punishment for persons running companies which conduct online gaming by wagering and betting. It also bans electronic transfer of funds used for wagering or betting, or distributing prize money.
The ordinance was passed by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1988) and Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859).
Karnataka too is actively considering imposing a ban on online gaming sites and mobile applications (apps) in the state, Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme to honour police personnel with CM's medal here, Bommai said:
"Online games are ruining many lives in the state. We have noticed it. Many illegal gambling and betting websites have mushroomed during the lockdown. We need to put an end to such a menace."
The home minister added that the state government was still studying various laws and rules that are already in practice in other states.
"What is more worrisome is that our youngsters have become addicted to this type of gambling. Many have lost their properties:, Bommai said.
"I appeal to parents and elders to come out and register a complaint against online platforms if any youngster is addicted to gambling and forcing them to give away their properties," he added.
