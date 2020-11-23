UGNEET 2020: KEA Publishes List of Verified Candidates

KEA UG NEET 2020: The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UG NEET 2020 Provisional List of Verified Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses for the current academic year.
The KEA has published today UGNEET 2020 Provisional Verified Final List of Eligible Candidates and Provisional Verified Final list of non-Karnataka Eligible Candidates.
Candidates should note that Provisional Verified Final List of Eligible Candidates UGNEET-2020 has a total of 6,925 pages.
As per the revised schedule, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to release today on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA NEET UG 2020 Mock Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
As thousands of students waited for the Mock Seat Allotment result, the KEA website went down and remain inaccessible for hours. The website became live late in the evening.
Candidates should note that as per the revised schedule Round 1 Seat Allotment result will be published tomorrow i.e. Tuesday Nov 24, 2020. However, a last minute change is possible.
"First round of seat allotment result will be on Nov 24 after 08:00 pm", KEA said.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be allowed to exercise choices between Nov 25 to 27 up to 01:00 pm. On the other hand, date for payment of fee (by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates) and downloading of admission order, and deposition of original documents is fixed as Nov 25 to 28.
KEA had started Option Entry for medical admission on Nov 21. Before that it had released Seat Matrix.
KEA had also released 05 different lists having the names of newly registered but not uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020, newly registered candidates, candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020, candidates, not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020, and UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates).
