CSAB NEUT Round 2 Seat Allotment 2020 today

CSAB NEUT Round 2 Seat Allotment 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is set to release on its website csab.nic.in today i.e. Tuesday Nov 24, 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of the counseling conducted for admission to different engineering colleges in North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT).
"Second Round Seat Allotment is on Tuesday November 24, 2020", CSAB NEUT Counseling Schedule 2020 says.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "View Round 2 Result Engineering and Architecture" in the right sidebar of the Home Page.
4. Click on the appropriate link to see Pharmacy allotment result.
5. Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth.
6. Click on Submit button to check Provisional Seat Allotment Result - Round 2.
Candidates should note that the Central Seat Allocation Board says it will release CSAB seat allocation second round result today. It has however not confirmed any specific time.
The candidates should have to wait till today evening to access on the website the round 2 seat allotment result.
Candidates allotted seat in the first round of CSAB counselling should note that the reporting time is between Nov 25 to 27, 2020.
"Online reporting: Online payment of seat acceptance fee of Rs. 3,000/- by the candidates who have been allotted seats against 2nd Round of allotment. (Candidates can download Allotment Letter and Provisional Admission Letter and proceed for final admission at allotted Institute as per schedule) - November 25 to 27, 2020", CSAB counselling schedule says.
CSAB had declared Round 1 Seat Allocation result on November 13, 2020. The deadline for Online payment of counselling and seat acceptance fee (Rs.3,000/-) and exercising willingness options (Float/Slide/Freeze) was extended from November 19, 2020, 23:59 PM to November 20, 2020, 23:59 PM.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) conducts counselling for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT). For further details, Information Brochure of CSAB NEUT 2020 Counseling can be downloaded from the website.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) had started Provisional Registration of the Engineering and Architecture students for the CSAB NEUT 2020 JEE Main Counselling from October 23.
The last date to apply for CSAB NEUT 2020 Counselling was November 4. Last date for choice filling was Nov 6.
Candidates should note that the seat allocation result released today will be of Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture students.
