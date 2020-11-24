UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2020 From Today, Register Here

UP NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Counselling 2020: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is starting through its official website upneet.gov.in from today i.e. Tuesday November 24, 2020 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG Second Round Counselling should note that the last date of registration is November 26, 2020.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration".
4. Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.
6. Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration".
4. Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.
6. Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.
According to the UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP), UP NEET UG Merit List (Round 2) will be released on November 27, 2020.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Second Merit List should note that date for Document Verification, and submission of important documents, including caste certificate, for round 2 is from December 2 to 5, 2020.
Date for Online Choice Filling for the Second Round of UP NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling is from December 12 to 14, 2020.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) will declare UP NEET UG Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) on December 16, 2020.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG Round 2 counselling is December 17 to 21, 2020", DGME UP said.
DGME UP had released on Round 1 allotment result on November 1.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2020 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.