FYJC 2020 Admission in Mumbai, Pune other cities on hold

FYJC 2020 Admission Round 2: Maharashtra Education Department has put on hold till further notice FYJC Class 11 Admission, along with the release of Round 2 Allocation List, in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati.
FYJC Merit List 2 i.e. Second Round Allocation List of FYJC Admission 2020-21 was scheduled to release today. However it has been postponed, according to the latest update.
Announcing this, the Maharashtra Education Department in an official notification, said:
"Declaration of Allotment list for Round-2 was scheduled to display on 10th September 2020, as a part of Std.11th Centralised Online Admission process 2020-21.
"However, with reference to the orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. (Regarding SEBC reservation) rest admission process is postponed till further notice.
"Further time table for 11th Online Admission process will be declared after the Government Approval."
The Maharashtra Education Department was supposed to re-start filling of Part 1 and Part 2 Option Form 2 from September 11 after the processing for Round 2 was completed. This however too will now remain suspended till further notice.
Online registration of FYJC 11th students to create User ID and Password in Mumba, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati was started on July 26. FYJC Admission 2020 First Round was completed with the release of allotment list on August 30.
Students who got admission in Class 11 in first round were given time till September 03, 2020 to confirm their admission.
