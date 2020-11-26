FYJC 2020 Round 2: Vacancy released; Part 1 Edit, Choice Filling starts

FYJC Admission 2020 Round 2 Part 2 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has started from today i.e. November 26, 2020 filling and updating of Class 11th, FYJC Admission Part 2 form and editing of Part 1 for Round 2 through its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
Maharashtra Education Department had earlier on Thursday released Vacancy for Regular Round 2 on its official website. The list published today has details of the seats remained vacant in various colleges of Mumbai MMR, Pune PMC, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati after FYJC First Round.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune etc.
3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
4. Click on "Part 2 Form".
5. Enter all relevant field, pay the fees and click on Submit buttong.
Candidates particpating in FYJC Regular Round 2 should note that the date and time assigned for Part 1 Edit, Part 2 Update and Choice Filling is fixed 26th Nov 05:00 pm to 1st Dec 11:55 pm.
Besides above mentioned tasks, provision is also been provided for the students (who had selected SEBC category earlier) to select new category other than SEBC
"New students can also submit their Part-1 & 2 Forms during this period. Furthermore, application for Management or Minority Quota can be submitted to respective Jr. Colleges", Maharashtra Class 11 admission guidelines said.
"In view of the delayed admission process due to stay on SEBC reservation by the Supreme Court of India, students whose admission was rejected or cancelled, and got 1st preference but not taken admission during Round-1, are also be allowed to participate in this round", Maharashtra education department further said.
Display of vacancy list for Regular Admission round-II(including Quota seats surrendered by Jr. Collegesand SEBC seats converted to General): Nove 26.
Part 1 Edit, Part 2 Update and Choice Filling, and new registration for SEBC candidates: Nov 26 to Dec 1 up to 11:55 pm.
Additionaltime for Verification of Part -1: Dec 2 up to 05:00 pm.
Display of Jr. College Allotment List for Regular Round-II Admissions: Dec 5 at 11:00 am.
Confirmation of admission inthe allotted Jr. College by Student: Dec 5 to 9 up to 05:00 pm.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students onthe website: Dec 9.
Display of vacancy list for third regular admission round: Dec 10.
Online registration of students to create User ID and Password was started on July 26. FYJC Admission 2020 First Round was completed with the release of allotment list on August 30. Students who got admission in Class 11 in first round were given time till September 03, 2020 to confirm their admission.
FYJC Round 2 was earlier started on Sept 5 and the department was scheduled to release the allotment result on Sept 10. The admission process was however put on hold because of SC order on Maratha quota.
The admission process started on Wednesday with the release of round 2 shedule and consequent activities which began today.
