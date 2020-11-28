MHT CET 2020 Result: 41 students score perfect 100 percentile

MHT CET 2020 Result: As many as 41 students from different districts of Maharashtra have scored perfect 100.0000 Percentile in MHT CET 2020 result of which was declared by the State CET Cell today evening.
Of the 41 students who scored cent per cent Percentile, 22 are from PCM Group and rest 19 are from PCB Group, according to the MHT CET 2020 Merit List released today.
Of the 22 students who topped in PCM Group 05 are females whereas among the 19 candidates stood topper in PCB Group, 07 are females.
According to the Maharashtra CET Cell, MHT CET was held at 197 Exam Centres in 36 districts of the state. Ten out of the total 197 cetres were out of Maharashtra.
A total of 543,431 students had registered for the entrance exam. Out of them 386,604 candidates - including 174,679 in PCM Group and 211,925 in PCB Group, appeared in MHT CET held in October, 2020.
Candidates should note that the result and score card, and the rank obtained can be accessed using log-in ID and Password.
This is unlike the result of other CETs result of which were declared in PDF file directly downable.
Candidates should note that MHT CET result of PCB and PCM both groups in regular and additional sessions have been declared today.
MHT CET is held every year in the month of May. This year too it was originally scheduled on May 5, 2020. The exam was however rescheduled mutliple times, and finally conducted in October.
While MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) was conducted from October 1 to 9, MHT CET PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) started on October 12 and continued till October 20.
