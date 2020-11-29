Can't KCR, Owaisi find talents outside their families, Amit Shah asks

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday slammed K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) for pursuing "family politics".
"Be it Owaisi's party or TRS, I want to ask whether in such a large state as Telangana you don't get anybody outside your family. Is there nobody outside your families who is talented?" he said.
Amit Shah was speaking to reporters while campaigning for the BJP candidates contesting the Greatter Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Election scheduled to be held on Dec 1.
Amit Shah said that the BJP wanted to take Hyderabad from corruption to transparency and from appeasement to equal opportunities.
"I want to assure large section of people in Hyderabad who feel insulted that nobody will dare to treat you as second-class citizens," he said.
On Asaduddin Owaisi's question what was Shah doing when the Rohingyas, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis were "illegally staying" in Hyderabad, the Union Home Minister asked him to give in writing to deport them.
"When we take action, they raise hue and cry. Didn't you see in Parliament? Let them give in writing that the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis be deported. Merely speaking in elections will not work. Who take their side when we talk of deporting them? People know. They have seen it live on television," he said.
Asserting that the BJP has no problem with TRS aligning with MIM, Shah dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to openly have seat-sharing with MIM. He said:
"In a democracy, any party can tie up with anyone. But why this secret understanding? Why don't you have the courage to openly say that you have electoral understanding with MIM."
Claiming that the BJP has become main opposition in Telangana, Shah said that in the next Assembly elections the BJP would definitely form the government.
He remarked that KCR was also "helping BJP in this task by the manner in which he is running the government".
He found fault with TRS for calling GHMC polls a 'gully election'. He also brushed aside the criticism over campaigning by central Ministers and top BJP leaders for the MC polls. He said that the BJP did not treat any election as small and it contested municipal elections in many cities.
Appealing to the people to give a chance to BJP, Shah promised to ensure good governance by checking corruption.
