Lucknow: A 22-year-old Dalit woman died of serious injuries few hundred kms from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh after being drugged and gang-raped.
The incident occurred amidst widespread protest across the country over a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped on September 14 and succumbed to her injuries two days ago.
The latest incident is reported from Balrampur - some 500 km from Hathras. The woman's mother said she was abducted while on way to work in the morning. When she failed to return in time, the family had approached the police, according to NDTV.
The woman returned around 7 pm, the assailants had put her on an e-rickshaw and sent her home.
"The men had injected her with some substance due to which she lost consciousness. Then they raped her... They broke her back, they broke her limbs. When my child returned, she could barely stand or speak," the woman's mother said, weeping.
Postmortem report has confirmed gang-rape, sources said, adding that she had died of the multiple injuries she sustained. There are no details yet on the nature on the injuries.
Local reporters have also confirmed the incident.
"My hands are shaking as I write this tweet. I am shocked, angry and pained. In Balrampur, an incident more horrific than Hathras has been committed. A woman belonging to Dalit community has been raped. Both legs were broken. Her waist was broken. An injection was given to silence her. She was then killed," Editor of UP-based Bharat Samachar, Brajesh Misra, said in a tweet.
Two people have been arrested in the case, one of them is a minor, the woman's brother said.
The Balrampur rape incident came to the light amid simmering anger against the gang-rape of the 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Anger just intensified after it was reported that local cops performed the last rites of the victim in mid-night and in the absence of family members.
